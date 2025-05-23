Ukraine, France and Estonia investigating bribery of ex-director of Polygraph Factory

Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine, as part of an international investigation, reported a new suspicion to the former head of the state enterprise Polygraph Factory for bribery in the form of copyrights for design elements of Ukrainian documents (stylized trident and map of Ukraine), as well as for legalization of more than EUR7 million in income.

"The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have reported a new suspicion to the former director of the state enterprise Polygraph Factory within the framework of a large-scale international investigation. He is accused of receiving illegal benefits in the form of copyrights to design elements of Ukrainian documents (stylized trident and map of Ukraine), as well as legalization of over EUR7 million of income," the SAPO reported on Telegram on Friday.

According to the investigation, the official demanded that the French company re-register these copyrights to an Estonian company controlled by him, which later began to receive royalties for the use of the protective design even after the official was dismissed from his post.

"Part of the funds, in particular $124,790, was transferred to his daughter's account," the report says.

The SAPO emphasizes that this case has already been the subject of an investigation: the previously mentioned person was notified of suspicion of misappropriation of state enterprise funds by inflating prices for the supply of holograms by four to six times.

"The key element of the investigation is international cooperation within the framework of the joint investigation team (JIT) of Ukraine, France, and Estonia under the coordination of Eurojust. This is not only the exchange of evidence, but also full-fledged cooperation," the anti-corruption prosecutor's office notes.

The SAPO explains that each state carries out its own procedural actions against its citizens. In France, in particular, law enforcement agencies provide a legal assessment of the actions of persons involved in the transfer of intellectual property rights.

"In Estonia, five people who helped manage the "shelter" company and were involved in money laundering have already been brought to criminal responsibility, the indictment has been sent to court. In Ukraine, five citizens have been notified of suspicion," the prosecutor's office informs.

According to the report, as a result of international coordination, one of the accomplices earlier agreed to cooperate with the investigation. In December 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement, which provides for cooperation with law enforcement agencies of three countries, providing incriminating testimony in three jurisdictions, and partial compensation for damage.

"Within the framework of the joint investigative group, coordinated measures are being taken not only to bring all involved persons to justice, but also to identify their assets and return them to Ukraine within the framework of procedures provided for by international law," the SAPO summarizes.