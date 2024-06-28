In Dnipro, number of victims increased to nine people, search, rescue operation continues

The number of victims of a Russian missile strike on the Dnipro has increased to nine people, Head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"Preliminarily, two people have not made contact. The search and rescue operation continues," he said in the Telegram channel.

One death was previously reported, including a seven-month-old baby. Four floors of a nine-story building were destroyed.