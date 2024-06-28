Cabinet regulates restriction of access to info about elimination of consequences of Russian aggression

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regulated the restriction of access to information about the work plan to eliminate the consequences of the Russian armed aggression.

As Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on Telegram channel, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

The decision introduced changes to the procedure for carrying out urgent work to eliminate the consequences of Russian aggression related to damage to buildings and structures, in order to take into account the current needs of martial law to limit access to information that is published on the websites of executive bodies of village, town, city councils (military administrations of settlements).

It has been established that restriction of access to information about the work plan is carried out by the authorized agency, which is the manager of this information, taking into account the requirements of Article 6 (public information with limited access) of the Law On access to public information.