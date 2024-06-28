Facts

14:03 28.06.2024

Property of brothers of ex-MPs Medvedchuk, Kozak transferred to state management – SBU

2 min read
Property of brothers of ex-MPs Medvedchuk, Kozak transferred to state management – SBU

According to materials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), the court seized corporate rights and property complexes that belonged to the siblings of former MPs suspected of treason, Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.

"This property has already been transferred to the National Assets Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA). We are talking about assets worth more than UAH 200 million," the SBU said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Friday.

In particular, according to the Ukrainian intelligence service, this is a brick production plant in Lviv region, which Serhiy Medvedchuk and Bohdan Kozak managed as beneficial owners.

"In addition, the enterprise's movable and immovable property will be transferred to state management: land plots with an area of ​​more than 10 hectares, non-residential premises with an area of ​​about 31,000 square meters, four SUVs and several units of special equipment," the message specifies.

As the investigation established, during 2017-2023, on the instructions of Serhiy Medvedchuk and Bohdan Kozak, the plant's top management carried out financial fraud and deliberately withdrew millions of hryvnia into the shadows.

Thus, as noted by the SBU, the enterprise evaded paying taxes, and the defendants embezzled funds that should have been sent to the state budget of Ukraine.

"Now these assets will work for the Ukrainian budget, and part of the funds will be directed to the needs of the Ukrainian army," the SBU informs.

Measures to expose and block subversive activities were carried out by operatives of the SBU Directorate in Lviv region together with investigators from the State Bureau of Investigations under the procedural leadership of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Tags: #sbu #sbi

