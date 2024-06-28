YASNO head calls on Kyiv residents to participate in city programs to compensate cost of generators and energy-efficient measures

General director of the energy supplier YASNO Serhiy Kovalenko called on residents of apartment buildings in Kyiv to participate in city programs for compensating the cost of generators and energy-efficient measures in order to ensure their energy independence in conditions of electricity shortages.

“In 2022, Kyiv adopted a target program to compensate 75% of the cost of generators to meet the needs of homeowners' associations. This program was in effect in 2022-2023 and in a few weeks it will be adopted for the heating season 2024-2025,” he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

With reference to Kyiv City State Administration, Kovalenko noted that in 2022-2023, hundreds of houses submitted documents for participation in the program, indicating that this is only a small part of those that really critically need these generators.

“At the same time, there were also restrictions on the amount of compensation. This year they plan to lift the restrictions, focusing on the technical conditions of the house and the power of the equipment. Therefore, I highly recommend applying for the program,” he emphasized.

According to him, everyone at home without exception can apply for compensation, “it doesn’t matter whether you have a homeowners' association or not yet.”

The capital also operates a 70/30% program, under which the city reimburses most of the costs for energy-efficient measures, added the general director of YASNO.

“They very significantly reduce electricity consumption. Housing cooperatives and homeowners' associations can become participants. The program has more than 700 completed projects in houses and the first solar panels with inverters,” Kovalenko noted.