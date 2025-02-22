Starlink won't be shut down, alternatives exist – Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation

Ukraine has alternatives to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet system, and there are no plans to disconnect Starlink, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

"There's no reason to panic over Starlink. First, it's not being shut down. Second, there are alternative solutions already in use on the front lines," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Earlier, Reuters reported that American negotiators, who are pressuring Kyiv for access to Ukraine's critical mineral resources, raised the issue of potentially cutting off Ukraine's access to Starlink.

Starlink has played a crucial role in providing internet connectivity in war-affected regions of Ukraine and supporting military operations.