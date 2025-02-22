Facts

16:12 22.02.2025

Starlink won't be shut down, alternatives exist – Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation

1 min read

Ukraine has alternatives to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet system, and there are no plans to disconnect Starlink, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

"There's no reason to panic over Starlink. First, it's not being shut down. Second, there are alternative solutions already in use on the front lines," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Earlier, Reuters reported that American negotiators, who are pressuring Kyiv for access to Ukraine's critical mineral resources, raised the issue of potentially cutting off Ukraine's access to Starlink.

Starlink has played a crucial role in providing internet connectivity in war-affected regions of Ukraine and supporting military operations.

Tags: #starlink #kovalenko

MORE ABOUT

16:20 22.02.2025
Poland buys Starlink terminals for Ukraine, to pay subscription fee – Deputy PM

Poland buys Starlink terminals for Ukraine, to pay subscription fee – Deputy PM

13:07 22.02.2025
USA could cut Ukraine's access to Starlink internet services – media

USA could cut Ukraine's access to Starlink internet services – media

15:50 12.02.2025
CCD Head: Russia spends billions of dollars on propaganda

CCD Head: Russia spends billions of dollars on propaganda

15:03 05.02.2025
Sabotage against military, attacks on TCK staff is part of work supervised by Russian special services - Center for Countering Disinformation

Sabotage against military, attacks on TCK staff is part of work supervised by Russian special services - Center for Countering Disinformation

18:17 25.12.2024
Illegal court sentence for doctor: who benefits from hiding real facts? Is it Russian trace?

Illegal court sentence for doctor: who benefits from hiding real facts? Is it Russian trace?

12:35 28.06.2024
YASNO head calls on Kyiv residents to participate in city programs to compensate cost of generators and energy-efficient measures

YASNO head calls on Kyiv residents to participate in city programs to compensate cost of generators and energy-efficient measures

AD

HOT NEWS

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

LATEST

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

Trump: War in Ukraine ‘could end soon — within weeks’

Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, minerals deal signing could happen this or next week – Trump

Sixty IFRC national societies raise CHF 2.3 bln to support humanitarian action for Ukraine and Ukrainians

Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

IFRC President stresses the need for continued funding for Ukraine: Needs of Ukraine only going to increase, unfortunately

EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

AD
AD
AD
AD