Facts

17:16 12.03.2025

Info about capture of Sudzha by Russians as of now does not correspond to reality – Kovalenko

2 min read
Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Andriy Kovalenko denied information about the capture of Sudzha by the Russians in the Kursk region.

"Fighting in Kursk region is currently ongoing, fighting in the direction of Sudzha is also ongoing. Information about the capture of Sudzha by the Russians, as of now, does not correspond to reality," he wrote on the social network X.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the military command of Ukraine in Kursk region of Russia is trying to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers as much as possible.

DeepState reported that fighting continues on the outskirts of Sudzha. According to the resource, the enemy is exerting active pressure from the east and north, using all the resources collected over a long period of time. Analysts note that after the update, in particular, on Telegram channels, messages about a complete withdrawal from the city of Sudzha are spreading, which is not true, because people who spread such statements should look more closely at the map and see the gray zone on the northern and western outskirts of the city, where fighting continues, despite publications from the Russians in the center of Sudzha.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Colonel Andriy Demchenko, noted on the air of a national telethon on March 12 that, trying to displace Ukrainian units from Kursk region, Russian troops are carrying out assault operations in Sumy region, but in vain.

On March 10, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, said that the situation in Kursk region of the Russian Federation remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Tags: #sudzha #kovalenko

