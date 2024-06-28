Facts

10:24 28.06.2024

EU leaders consider it necessary to continue working to channel revenues from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine – conclusions of EU summit

1 min read

The European Council is in favor of continuing to work on channeling windfalls from immobilized Russian assets to further provide funding to Ukraine.

"The European Council invites the Commission, the High Representative and the Council to take work forward, while addressing all relevant legal and financial aspects, in order to provide additional funding for Ukraine by the end of the year in the form of loans serviced and repaid by future flows of the extraordinary revenues with a view to reaching approximately EUR 50 billion together with G7 partners as discussed at the Apulia Summit, to support Ukraine's current and future military, budget and reconstruction needs," according to the conclusions of the European Council, approved during a meeting on Thursday.

"Subject to EU law, Russia's assets should remain immobilised until Russia ceases its war of aggression against Ukraine and compensates it for the damage caused by this war," the EU is convinced.

The leaders also noted that following the adoption of EU legislation on the use of emergency revenues received from Russia's immobilized assets for further military support of Ukraine, its military-industrial potential and its reconstruction, the European Council expects the first payment this summer.

Tags: #european_council

MORE ABOUT

10:54 28.06.2024
EU leaders urge to step up military assistance to Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

EU leaders urge to step up military assistance to Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

09:54 27.06.2024
EU summit to be held in Brussels: Agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees to be signed, EU leadership to be elected

EU summit to be held in Brussels: Agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees to be signed, EU leadership to be elected

18:37 12.03.2024
Draft Negotiation Frameworks establish principles for accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova, next step is deliberations, approval by Council

Draft Negotiation Frameworks establish principles for accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova, next step is deliberations, approval by Council

17:55 01.02.2024
Allocation of EUR 50 bln financial assistance connected with Ukraine's recovery efforts and reforms – European Council conclusions

Allocation of EUR 50 bln financial assistance connected with Ukraine's recovery efforts and reforms – European Council conclusions

13:58 01.02.2024
European Council's conclusions: EU to hold debate annually how Ukraine uses EUR 50 bln, with view to providing recommendations

European Council's conclusions: EU to hold debate annually how Ukraine uses EUR 50 bln, with view to providing recommendations

14:37 27.01.2024
Kuleba: There’re encouraging expectations from European Council summit on Feb 1

Kuleba: There’re encouraging expectations from European Council summit on Feb 1

18:58 15.12.2023
European Council to hold extraordinary summit on EUR 50 bln for Ukraine in Jan-Feb, European Commission to work on alternative decision

European Council to hold extraordinary summit on EUR 50 bln for Ukraine in Jan-Feb, European Commission to work on alternative decision

16:12 14.12.2023
Michel raises financing, incl for Ukraine, as first summit issue

Michel raises financing, incl for Ukraine, as first summit issue

10:12 14.12.2023
European Council's historic summit to be held in Brussels; issue of starting talks with Ukraine on membership to be decided

European Council's historic summit to be held in Brussels; issue of starting talks with Ukraine on membership to be decided

13:40 06.12.2023
Rada proposed to urge European Council to take decision on start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

Rada proposed to urge European Council to take decision on start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

AD

HOT NEWS

EU leaders declare the need to hold Russian leadership accountable for war its against Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

Three people killed, 18 wounded amid shelling in Donetsk region – region’s head

EU leaders urge to step up military assistance to Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

EU leaders call for increased support for Ukraine's energy sector

EU leaders welcome Ukraine-EU Security Agreement

LATEST

YASNO head calls on Kyiv residents to participate in city programs to compensate cost of generators and energy-efficient measures

EU leaders declare the need to hold Russian leadership accountable for war its against Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

USA, Israel negotiating supply of up to eight Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine – media

Yermak on Constitution Day: A symbol of our state

Three people killed, 18 wounded amid shelling in Donetsk region – region’s head

Energoatom owes Energoproject more than UAH 25 mln for work already completed – head of institute

Orban refuses to support von der Leyen's candidacy as head of European Commission

EU leaders call for increased support for Ukraine's energy sector

EU leaders welcome Ukraine-EU Security Agreement

Ukraine calls to prevent Russia from turning Chasiv Yar into ghost city – Embassy

AD
AD
AD
AD