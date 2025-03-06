Facts

Zelenskyy to take part in special meeting of European Council

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday, presidential spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov told reporters.

In addition, the president is scheduled to hold a number of meetings, including with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as an audience with King Philippe I.

