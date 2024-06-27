Russian military drop FAB-500 bombs on Kharkiv for first time – prosecutor's office

The Russian invaders launched airstrikes on Kharkiv from the territory of Belgorod region, for the first time using Soviet 500-kilogram FAB-500 bombs with a high-explosive warhead, said head of the regional prosecutor's office Oleksandr Filchakov.

"As in previous times, the enemy used the Su-34 aircraft, which launched two FABs from the village of Maysky in Belgorod region from a managed planning and correction module in Kyiv district of the city of Kharkiv ... Prosecutors and investigators have established that the Russian military used FAB-500 for the first time in Kharkiv today," Filchakov said in a video comment distributed by the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.

According to him, as a result of enemy airstrikes, three private houses, a university building and the district office of the State Emergency Service were damaged. Four civilians were injured.