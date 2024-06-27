Facts

20:02 27.06.2024

Russian military drop FAB-500 bombs on Kharkiv for first time – prosecutor's office

1 min read

 The Russian invaders launched airstrikes on Kharkiv from the territory of Belgorod region, for the first time using Soviet 500-kilogram FAB-500 bombs with a high-explosive warhead, said head of the regional prosecutor's office Oleksandr Filchakov.

"As in previous times, the enemy used the Su-34 aircraft, which launched two FABs from the village of Maysky in Belgorod region from a managed planning and correction module in Kyiv district of the city of Kharkiv ... Prosecutors and investigators have established that the Russian military used FAB-500 for the first time in Kharkiv today," Filchakov said in a video comment distributed by the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.

According to him, as a result of enemy airstrikes, three private houses, a university building and the district office of the State Emergency Service were damaged. Four civilians were injured.

Tags: #shelling #kharkiv #russia

MORE ABOUT

19:38 27.06.2024
Zelenskyy to Europeans: Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating precedent for destroying our energy, otherwise it to become part of military doctrines worldwide

Zelenskyy to Europeans: Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating precedent for destroying our energy, otherwise it to become part of military doctrines worldwide

19:39 26.06.2024
Kuleba calls on participants of OSCE Annual Conference to resolve Russian crisis for sake of future of Europe

Kuleba calls on participants of OSCE Annual Conference to resolve Russian crisis for sake of future of Europe

16:56 26.06.2024
Environmental damage from destruction of Epicenter in Kharkiv exceeds UAH 860 mln

Environmental damage from destruction of Epicenter in Kharkiv exceeds UAH 860 mln

19:56 24.06.2024
Four people injured in enemy shelling of Nikopol district – regional administration

Four people injured in enemy shelling of Nikopol district – regional administration

18:23 24.06.2024
Twenty people injured in weekend enemy attacks on Kharkiv still hospitalized – Synehubov

Twenty people injured in weekend enemy attacks on Kharkiv still hospitalized – Synehubov

11:14 24.06.2024
National Police report 11 victims in Kharkiv, incl. two minors

National Police report 11 victims in Kharkiv, incl. two minors

17:08 22.06.2024
Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

16:52 22.06.2024
ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

16:13 22.06.2024
Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

15:45 22.06.2024
Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy says in Brussels that sanctions against Russian oligarchs should be strengthened, not lifted

Zelenskyy to Europeans: Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating precedent for destroying our energy, otherwise it to become part of military doctrines worldwide

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia, use of income from frozen Russian assets

Estonia to provide Ukraine with over EUR 100 mln in defense assistance this year, to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for military support during 2024-2027

Lithuania to strive to annually provide security, defense support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of GDP – agreement

LATEST

Stoltenberg, Zelenskyy discuss preparations for NATO summit in Washington

Zelenskyy in Brussels discusses finalization of future bilateral security agreement with Slovenian PM

Slovak President Pellegrini meets with Zelenskyy for first time, wishes speedy and just peace for Ukraine

Ukrnafta to purchase 28 Etalon buses on lease, intends to buy 36 rotational buses

Zelenskyy says in Brussels that sanctions against Russian oligarchs should be strengthened, not lifted

Zelenskyy, Michel discuss key priorities of relations between Ukraine and EU in near future

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia, use of income from frozen Russian assets

Estonia to provide Ukraine with over EUR 100 mln in defense assistance this year, to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for military support during 2024-2027

Lithuania to strive to annually provide security, defense support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of GDP – agreement

Power outage schedules on Friday to be in effect all day – DTEK

AD
AD
AD
AD