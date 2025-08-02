Putin wants to take whole Ukraine, but it's going to be very hard for him – Trump

Vladimir Putin probably wants to take over all of Ukraine, but it will be "very hard" for him, US President Donald Trump said.

"He's obviously a tough cookie, so it hasn't changed in that way … We had it worked out three different times, and maybe he wants to try and take the whole thing [Ukraine]. I think it's going to be very hard for him,” the US President said in the interview with Finnerty program.

According to Trump, the USA will impose sanctions on Russia, but Putin already knows how to circumvent and avoid them. Trump is surprised that he had good conversations with him, during which we could have ended this situation, but suddenly the bombs started falling.