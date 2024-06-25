Facts

21:14 25.06.2024

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

2 min read
ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

The European Court of Human Rights unanimously decided to recognize the application of Russian legislation in Russian-occupied Crimea and the impossibility of renouncing Russian citizenship by residents of Crimea as violations of international humanitarian law (IHL).

This is stated in the judgment dated June 25 in the interstate case "Ukraine v. Russia (regarding Crimea)," published on the court's website.

"The respondent State had applied Russian law immediately after signing the 'Accession Treaty' and also Crimea's admission, as a matter of Russian law, as a constituent part of the Russian Federation. However, the relevant rules of IHL clearly provided that there was an obligation to respect and thus maintain the laws in force in the 'occupied' territory and not modify, suspend or replace them with its own legislation... In such circumstances the Court considered that, when the respondent State had extended the application of its law to Crimea, it had done so in contravention of the Convention, as interpreted in the light of IHL. In conclusion, Russian law could not be regarded as 'law'nwithin the meaning of the Convention and any administrative practice based on that law could not be regarded as 'lawful' or 'in accordance with the law," the document says.

The ECtHR also concluded that the prosecution and conviction of Ukrainian political prisoners was motivated to punish and silence any political opposition. "The Court thus found that the cases of the 'Ukrainian political prisoners' were emblematic of a pattern of retaliatory prosecution and misuse of criminal law and illustrative of a general crackdown on political opposition to Russian policies in Crimea. The elements of the case demonstrated the existence of a continuous State policy of stifling any opposition to the Russian policies, a course of action which had been developed and publicly promoted by prominent representatives of important Russian authorities," the court said in its judgment.

Tags: #occupation #echr #crimea

MORE ABOUT

19:38 25.06.2024
After de-occupation, Crimea and entire Ukraine to become part of large European nation Tasheva

After de-occupation, Crimea and entire Ukraine to become part of large European nation Tasheva

21:08 24.06.2024
We're already working on concept of forthcoming Crimean Platform Summit – Tasheva

We're already working on concept of forthcoming Crimean Platform Summit – Tasheva

16:28 20.06.2024
Russian authorities systematically apply resettlement policy to Ukrainians in occupied territories – analytical report

Russian authorities systematically apply resettlement policy to Ukrainians in occupied territories – analytical report

17:02 17.06.2024
In a month and a half, Ukrainian Defense Forces hit about 15 enemy air defense systems in Crimea - AFU Stratcom

In a month and a half, Ukrainian Defense Forces hit about 15 enemy air defense systems in Crimea - AFU Stratcom

12:55 06.06.2024
Ukraine's strikes against rail crossings in Crimea almost certainly caused significant disruption to Russian military logistics – UK Defense Intelligence

Ukraine's strikes against rail crossings in Crimea almost certainly caused significant disruption to Russian military logistics – UK Defense Intelligence

09:38 31.05.2024
Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit ferry crossing of Russian invaders in Crimea – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit ferry crossing of Russian invaders in Crimea – AFU General Staff

11:14 30.05.2024
Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

10:55 10.04.2024
Russian Ka-27 helicopter destroyed in occupied Crimea

Russian Ka-27 helicopter destroyed in occupied Crimea

09:28 26.03.2024
SBU head: We have potential to completely destroy Crimean Bridge, but invaders not using it now to supply weapons

SBU head: We have potential to completely destroy Crimean Bridge, but invaders not using it now to supply weapons

17:28 25.03.2024
AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

Stefanishyna on beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU: This is beginning of next long journey we to go through together

LATEST

Cabinet approves plan for ensuring livelihoods in front-line territories

FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

Govt instructs to check individuals, legal entities in state register of sanctions when applying for state registration, deregistration of vehicles

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

Already 500 bookstores registered on interactive map of Ukraine's book ecosystem – UBI

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

Ukraine expects from NATO Summit progress towards Alliance membership – Stefanchuk

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

PGO starts extradition procedure for suspects in murder attempt on Kazakh journalist

Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

AD
AD
AD
AD