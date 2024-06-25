Facts

18:04 25.06.2024

Zelenskyy: Our negotiations on accession to EU started; issue is technical work, adaptation of our system to EU, political will of Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting the start of negotiations with the European Union on the state's future membership in the Community, said that now the issue will be technical work, adaptation of the Ukrainian system to the EU and the political will of Europe to make the European project truly perfect.

"The first intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and the EU has already taken place. The Ukrainian delegation included representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers and the President's Office," the president said in a special address together with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk.

As he noted, "this means that Ukraine will certainly be a full member of the European Union. Now the issue is technical work, adaptation of our system to the EU and the political will of Europe to make the European project truly perfect."

"This is only possible with Ukraine as part of a united Europe – Europe of values, Europe without splits, ideological walls and 'gray zones,' Europe of peace – real peace. I thank everyone who supports Ukraine on this path, who helps and who fights for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also said from the moment Ukraine submitted its application to join the EU on February 28, 2022, on the fifth day of the full-scale Russian invasion, until December 2023, when the European Union decided to open negotiations with Ukraine, thousands of meetings and calls took place.

"And the conditions that Ukraine fully complied with. The laws that were adopted and put into effect. And the most important thing is the determination of our people, our people," Zelenskyy said.

In turn, as Shmyhal noted, further, "according to the approved negotiation framework, we will go through all sections of our relations with the EU and must come to an agreement on each of them."

"We will definitely achieve this, like all our other Ukrainian goals," he said.

According to Parliament Chairman Stefanchuk, each state that became a member of the EU went through a similar victory format, but Ukraine will try to do it faster than others, but always in the common interests of the Ukrainian state and all of Europe.

"We have adopted, are accepting and will continue to adopt all the necessary laws so that Ukraine will never break away from the European one," he said.

