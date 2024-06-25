UKRAINE AND EU OFFICIALLY START ACCESSION NEGOTIATIONS
UKRAINE AND EU OFFICIALLY START ACCESSION NEGOTIATIONS
UKRAINE AND EU OFFICIALLY START ACCESSION NEGOTIATIONS
ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment
European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it
ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment
Govt instructs to check individuals, legal entities in state register of sanctions when applying for state registration, deregistration of vehicles
Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic
Stefanishyna on beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU: This is beginning of next long journey we to go through together
Special Topics: