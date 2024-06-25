Facts

16:49 25.06.2024

UKRAINE AND EU OFFICIALLY START ACCESSION NEGOTIATIONS

UKRAINE AND EU OFFICIALLY START ACCESSION NEGOTIATIONS

20:34 25.06.2024
FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

20:17 25.06.2024
European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

20:03 25.06.2024
EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

19:42 25.06.2024
European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

19:00 25.06.2024
EU says negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU to be demanding

17:16 25.06.2024
Ukraine and EU officially start accession negotiations

10:35 25.06.2024
There is critical shortage of internal electricity generation, situation with shortage will be difficult in next 6-8 weeks

20:59 21.06.2024
Israel introduces restrictions on entry of Ukrainians; Ukraine to take retaliatory measures – ambassador

11:04 21.06.2024
Ukraine may use weapons supplied by USA anywhere across border with Russia – Pentagon

14:54 20.06.2024
Canada allocates CAD 15 mln for completion of second stage of Holodomor Museum – Ministry of Culture

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

Cabinet approves plan for ensuring livelihoods in front-line territories

Govt instructs to check individuals, legal entities in state register of sanctions when applying for state registration, deregistration of vehicles

Already 500 bookstores registered on interactive map of Ukraine's book ecosystem – UBI

Ukraine expects from NATO Summit progress towards Alliance membership – Stefanchuk

After de-occupation, Crimea and entire Ukraine to become part of large European nation Tasheva

PGO starts extradition procedure for suspects in murder attempt on Kazakh journalist

Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

Stefanishyna on beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU: This is beginning of next long journey we to go through together

Parliament always in favor of Crimean Platform ideology – Stefanchuk

