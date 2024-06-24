Facts

18:23 24.06.2024

Twenty people injured in weekend enemy attacks on Kharkiv still hospitalized – Synehubov

1 min read
Twenty people injured in weekend enemy attacks on Kharkiv still hospitalized – Synehubov
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

As of Monday, 17 out of 42 people, who were injured and hospitalized as a result of enemy attacks on Kharkiv Saturday, are still hospitalized, one of them is in very serious condition, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Seventeen injured people remain hospitalized for in-patient treatment, including two girls, 12 and 13, in moderate condition. Three patients are in serious conditions: two men, 32 and 52, are stable and a man, 46, is in a very serious condition. The other injured people receive treatment at the surgery, neurosurgery and trauma departments," he said on the Telegram channel.

Out of five people, who were hospitalized as a result of an attack on the city on Sunday, three remain hospitalized, including a 15-year-old teenager, Synehubov said, adding that all of them are stable.

Tags: #kharkiv #injured #synehubov

MORE ABOUT

17:43 24.06.2024
Forty people, incl three children, wounded in missile attack on Pokrovsk – prosecutor's office

Forty people, incl three children, wounded in missile attack on Pokrovsk – prosecutor's office

11:14 24.06.2024
National Police report 11 victims in Kharkiv, incl. two minors

National Police report 11 victims in Kharkiv, incl. two minors

17:08 22.06.2024
Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

16:52 22.06.2024
ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

16:21 22.06.2024
Two men injured in attack on Kherson – Regional Military Administration

Two men injured in attack on Kherson – Regional Military Administration

16:13 22.06.2024
Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

15:45 22.06.2024
Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

15:43 22.06.2024
ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY MEDICAL INFORMATION, TWO PEOPLE KILLED, AT LEAST TWO INJURED IN KHARKIV – SYNEHUBOV

ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY MEDICAL INFORMATION, TWO PEOPLE KILLED, AT LEAST TWO INJURED IN KHARKIV – SYNEHUBOV

15:36 22.06.2024
Enemy strikes on Kharkiv result in casualties and injuries – Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov

Enemy strikes on Kharkiv result in casualties and injuries – Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov

15:31 22.06.2024
KILLED AND WOUNDED IN KHARKIV, RESIDENTIAL BUILDING WAS HIT – TEREKHOV

KILLED AND WOUNDED IN KHARKIV, RESIDENTIAL BUILDING WAS HIT – TEREKHOV

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Another state joins communique of Peace Summit – Malawi

Zelenskyy replaces Commander of AFU Joint Forces, Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov

USA to finance printing of more than 3 mln textbooks for Ukrainian primary school pupils – White House

Power outage schedules to be applied throughout Tuesday – DTEK

LATEST

EU agrees to provide EUR 1.4 bln to Ukraine for armament from windfall revenues from immobilized Russian assets – Borrell

Ukraine, Denmark discuss deepening of defense partnership

We're already working on concept of forthcoming Crimean Platform Summit – Tasheva

SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots after 2024

Zelenskyy: Another state joins communique of Peace Summit – Malawi

Zelenskyy replaces Commander of AFU Joint Forces, Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov

Four people injured in enemy shelling of Nikopol district – regional administration

USA to finance printing of more than 3 mln textbooks for Ukrainian primary school pupils – White House

Death toll from missile attack on Pokrovsk rises to five, 41 people, incl four children, injured – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD