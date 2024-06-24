Twenty people injured in weekend enemy attacks on Kharkiv still hospitalized – Synehubov

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

As of Monday, 17 out of 42 people, who were injured and hospitalized as a result of enemy attacks on Kharkiv Saturday, are still hospitalized, one of them is in very serious condition, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Seventeen injured people remain hospitalized for in-patient treatment, including two girls, 12 and 13, in moderate condition. Three patients are in serious conditions: two men, 32 and 52, are stable and a man, 46, is in a very serious condition. The other injured people receive treatment at the surgery, neurosurgery and trauma departments," he said on the Telegram channel.

Out of five people, who were hospitalized as a result of an attack on the city on Sunday, three remain hospitalized, including a 15-year-old teenager, Synehubov said, adding that all of them are stable.