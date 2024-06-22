Facts

17:06 22.06.2024

Energoatom supervisory board completed

2 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the supervisory board of JSC National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, consisting of five members, at its meeting last Friday, the Ministry of Economy reported.

Specifically, Timothy John Stone was appointed as an independent member of the board. Stone has experience as an independent director of the British Horizon Nuclear Power, a non-executive director of the European Investment Bank, and is the head of the UK's Nuclear Industry Association (NIA).

The board also includes Michael E. Kirst, who has held executive positions at Westinghouse Electric Company throughout his career. Before joining Westinghouse in 1996, he was the director of the Economic Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels. He is the founder and managing director of EuroAtlantic Partners.

Additionally, Jarek Niewierowicz, a former Minister of Energy of Lithuania and the chief advisor to the President of Lithuania on environmental and infrastructure issues, was appointed as an independent member. Niewierowicz has held various positions in his government related to the operation of the electricity transmission system, investment fund management, and cooperation with national and transnational corporations.

The state's representatives on the Energoatom supervisory board are Tymofiy Mylovanov, the former Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture of Ukraine, now the president of the Kyiv School of Economics, and Vitaliy Petruk, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, who headed the State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management from 2015 to 2019.

"We managed to attract world-class professionals as independent candidates. We expect that this composition of the supervisory board will strengthen the company's energy capabilities and help attract much-needed investments in the nuclear industry," said First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

