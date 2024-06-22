Zelenskyy appoints ambassador to the Netherlands as Ukraine's permanent representative to OPCW – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Netherlands Oleksandr Karasevych as the permanent representative of Ukraine to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) concurrently.

Decree No. 369/2024 was published on the website of the Office of the President.

"To appoint the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Oleksandr Karasevych, as the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, concurrently," the decree says.