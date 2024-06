Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Two people have been killed as a result of a Russian strike on Kharkiv on Saturday, according to preliminary data, reported Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration.

"According to preliminary information from emergency medical personnel, two people have died. At least two others have been injured. The inspection of the impact site is ongoing," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.