Yermak, Brink discuss G7 summit outcomes, permission to attack Russia

The Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, held a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget A. Brink, during which the outcomes of the G7 summit and the Global Peace Summit were discussed.

"With the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget A. Brink, we discussed the results of the G7 summit and the Global Peace Summit, as well as the security agreement between our countries, the issue of $50 billion from Russian sovereign assets, sanctions against 300 people and organizations, global support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and other issues," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also mentioned discussing U.S. President Joe Biden's decisions on allowing the use of U.S. weapons against military targets in Russia.

"The upcoming NATO summit is important for Ukraine," Yermak said.