Partners to take more steps to support Ukraine in coming weeks – U.S. Under Secretary of State

Ukraine will see additional steps in the coming weeks in its support from Europe and the United States, U.S. acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass is confident.

At a briefing in Kyiv on Friday evening, Bass noted that he was glad to return to Ukraine at this important moment to consult with government officials on steps being taken to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression.

And in recent weeks, Ukraine has seen the steps the United States has taken together with all the allies and partners to help the brave men and women of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the brave men and women throughout society, continue to succeed in defending its territory from Russian aggression, he said.

Bass also recalled the G7 agreement to allocate $50 billion in additional funding to Ukraine by the end of 2024 for defense, budget, and reconstruction from the income of frozen Russian assets.

Bass said that he is confident that Ukraine will continue to see additional steps in the coming weeks when Ukraine meets with friends and partners in Europe next week and when the United States welcomes President Zelenskyy and other senior Ukrainians in Washington next month, said the U.S. Under Secretary of State.