Nova Poshta doubles number of processed shipments in Moldova in 2024

The leader of express mail in Ukraine, the company Nova Poshta last year doubled, to almost 4 million, the number of processed shipments in Moldova, the company's press service reported.

"A total of 4 million delivered shipments, 695,000 clients and MDL 28.6 million ($5.8 million) in taxes - these are the results of the work of Nova Poshta in Moldova for 2024," the press service said in a statement on Friday.

It is reported that in 2024, the company demonstrated growth in all operational and financial indicators, increasing tax deductions by 87% compared to the 2023 figure.

The number of shipments in Moldova increased by 26% to 778,000. The number of international shipments increased fourfold compared to the 2023 figure - to 3 million.

The top countries from which the largest number of parcels came to Moldova are China, the USA, Romania and Ukraine. The top stores from which Nova Poshta customers made orders are Temu, Joom, Aliexpress, iHerb, Zapatos and MakeUp.

The press service recalled that last year Nova Poshta was the first in Moldova to offer customers a new format of service points - pick-up points, and is still the only postal operator that provides such a service in the country. Thanks to this service, it can quickly deliver parcels to the most remote corners of the country, even to populated areas where there are no branches or parcel terminals.

The operation of pick-up points creates additional convenience for customers, because the parcel can be picked up near home or on the way to the office or cafe. In 2024, some 600,000 items were delivered through pick-up points, Nova Poshta reported. In total, there are 61 pick-up points in Moldova.

For cooperation with Nova Poshta in the format of pick-up points, its local partners received MDL 3.3 million ($668,600) from the company in 2024.

The presence of Nova Poshta with a network of parcel terminals in Moldova covers 20 cities of the country. Some of them are located in the stores of the largest supermarket chains - Kaufland, Linella, Merci and Local. A total of 260 parcel terminals operate.

The number of stationary branches of Nova Poshta in Moldova has reached 31. The number of sorting terminals is three.

Nova Poshta has set itself the goal of reaching walking distance for customers in Moldova. It also strives to increase the speed of processing shipments and convenience for customers, the press service emphasized.

"Nova Poshta has become part of the daily life of Moldovans. In 2024, we invested MDL 26.8 million ($5.8 million) in the development of logistics and our own network, and also provided 228 new jobs across the country. Our services were used by 695,000 clients, while last year - 424,000," the press service quotes the CEO of Nova Poshta in Moldova, Serhiy Shapran.

According to him, the company plans to continue expanding the network and range of services in 2025. Thus, Nova Poshta will open a new sorting hub in Chisinau, where business clients will be able to use fulfillment services.

The number of service points is planned to be doubled.

The delivery time of Nova Poshta items in Moldova is 1 day. Delivery to Ukraine and Romania is carried out within 3 days.