President of European Commission welcomes agreement by ambassadors on 14th sanctions package against Russia

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the agreement by the permanent representatives of the European Union member states on the 14th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which will deprive the Russian Federation of further energy income.

"I welcome the agreement on our 14th sanctions package against Russia. This hard-hitting package will further deny Russia access to key technologies. It will strip Russia of further energy revenues. And tackle Putin's shadow fleet and shadow banking network abroad," von der Leyen wrote on Thursday on the social network X.