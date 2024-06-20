Yatsenyuk: Recovery conference in Berlin, G7 meeting, Peace Summit demonstrate our unity

The recovery conference in Berlin, the G7 meeting and the Inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland demonstrated that we have unity, head of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine 2014-2016 Arseniy Yatsenyuk said during a special event of the KSF with the participation of ambassadors of the G7 countries.

The Conference on Reconstruction, held in Berlin, according to the KSF Chairman, became an event akin to economic Ramstein, "with discussions centered on how to protect Ukraine, and how to assist Ukraine, first and foremost, militarily, by supplying anti-missile defences."

In addition, according to Yatsenyuk, the Peace Summit "has demonstrated unity of all our allies, and Ukraine re-emerged on the front pages of major global media. The G7 Summit also demonstrated to Vladimir Putin "no one was going to let go his arrested assets."

"The G7 said to Putin: we stand ready to keep your money under lock and key for dozens of years. It takes at least 10 years to accumulate 50 billion. We shall not step back from Ukraine, we shall support Ukraine not only for as long as we can, but for as long as it takes for Ukraine to win," he emphasized.

The fourth event of importance is the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., said the KSF Chairman.

Arseniy Yatsenyuk reminded the audience that from its very inception back in 2007, the Kyiv Security Forum repeatedly voiced its key motto – Ukraine must become the NATO member: "I can only repeat this message again today. There is no other alternative for a secure and free Ukraine but to become the NATO member state."

"We understand full well all current issues, including the ones among NATO allies. Still, we remain certain that the Western world unity should also be demonstrated by taking correct decisions. In the modern world, moving from one challenge to another, we find ourselves too far, alas, from a comprehensive peace, the one that we all attained after the end of the World War Two," Yatsenyuk said.