Facts

10:08 20.06.2024

Air defense forces shoot down 5 out of 9 missiles, 27 out of 27 attack UAVs – Air Force

2 min read
On the night of June 20, air defense forces shot down five out of nine missiles and 27 out of 27 drones that attacked Ukraine, commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk said on his Telegram channel.

"On the night of June 20, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine using air- and ground-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs. In total, the enemy used nine missiles of various types and 27 attack UAVs: four X-101 cruise missiles/X-555 from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area - airspace over the Caspian Sea); three Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from Voronezh region - Russian Federation); two X-59 guided aircraft missiles (airspace over the Azov Sea); and 27 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type (launch area - Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation)," the report states.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, critical infrastructure facilities were attacked. The main direction of attack is the East of Ukraine, in particular, Dnipropetrovsk region.

It is emphasized that as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 32 air targets were shot down: four X-101/X-555 cruise missiles; one X-59 guided aircraft missile; and 27 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type.

Air defense operated in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, ​​Poltava and Vinnytsia regions.

The enemy air attack was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare equipment of the Air Force, and crews of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

