State of Antigua and Barbuda joins communique of Global Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

The state of Antigua and Barbuda, whose representatives did not participate in the Global Peace Summit, joined the final communique of the summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“I am grateful to Antigua and Barbuda for joining the Global Peace Summit’s communiqué. It is the first country that did not attend the Summit but later joined the final document,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

According to his estimates, “this demonstrates that our Peace Formula and vision for a just and lasting peace are shared by every continent and region of the world, from Europe to the Caribbean. And this coalition will only grow.”

Zelenskyy is convinced that “a truly stable world is one of real equality, where all nations have a say and can demonstrate their leadership. This is precisely why we created the Peace Summit format, which we will continue to develop by involving new participants and working thoroughly to bring peace closer.”