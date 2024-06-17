Borrell on Putin's address: Russian aggression does not demonstrate real interest in peace

Russia does not demonstrate real interest in peace by continuing its aggression, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said.

"Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine shows no real interest in peace," he said on X.

"Putin's unacceptable demands aim to legitimise the invasion and undermine peace efforts, while Russia rearms and prepares for a long war," Borrell said.

Earlier in his address, Putin said Ukraine's "further existence" depended on the withdrawal of its troops, acceptance of neutral status and the start of negotiations with Russia, and said Kyiv's military position would worsen if it rejected the proposal.

The Peace Summit takes place on June 15-16 in Bürgenstock, Switzerland. It will be attended by 100 delegations, of which 92 represent states from around the world and eight international organizations, the Swiss government reported.