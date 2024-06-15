Scholz says Putin's proposals on Ukraine 'not serious'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has described Vladimir Putin's proposals on Ukraine as "not serious," ZDF reports.
"At the same time, however, Putin has also revealed what he is really after: classic imperialist conquest of land. He has used a great deal of military force to achieve this and started a brutal war," he said in an interview with publication.
The German Chancellor also noted that these proposals are connected with the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.