Scholz says Putin's proposals on Ukraine 'not serious'

Photo: president.gov.ua

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has described Vladimir Putin's proposals on Ukraine as "not serious," ZDF reports.

"At the same time, however, Putin has also revealed what he is really after: classic imperialist conquest of land. He has used a great deal of military force to achieve this and started a brutal war," he said in an interview with publication.

The German Chancellor also noted that these proposals are connected with the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.