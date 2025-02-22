Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss pathways to ending the war, security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss their shared stance on pathways to ending the war and ensuring security guarantees, according to an official statement from the President's Telegram channel.

"I also informed the Chancellor about my meeting with General Kellogg and other contacts with foreign leaders, including yesterday's conversation with President Macron. We had a detailed discussion on our vision for the steps needed to achieve a just peace and Europe's role at the negotiating table," the statement said.

Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for Germany's contribution to protecting thousands of lives and for its leadership in strengthening Ukraine's air defense. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Germany's total aid to Ukraine has amounted to EUR 43.6 billion.