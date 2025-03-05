Facts

12:18 05.03.2025

Merz to hold talks with Scholz on allocating EUR 3 bln of additional aid to Ukraine

Merz to hold talks with Scholz on allocating EUR 3 bln of additional aid to Ukraine

Germany's likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, will hold talks on Wednesday with incumbent chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding additional military aid to Ukraine worth EUR 3 billion, Le Monde reported on Tuesday.

"The president of the CDU, the party that won the German parliamentary elections, and the likely future chancellor, Friedrich Merz, said that he would hold talks with Olaf Scholz on Wednesday to resolve the issue of additional military aid to Ukraine. According to Mr. Merz, additional German support would amount to more than EUR 3 billion," Le Monde wrote.

