Facts

15:53 05.03.2025

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss vision of future security architecture

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss vision of future security architecture

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed with him the vision of future security architecture.

"Had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. A frank dialogue on many issues and our vision of future security architecture. We count on the unity of Europe around Ukraine and are working for this," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He emphasized that "we all want a secure future for our people," and not a temporary ceasefire, but an end to the war forever.

According to Zelenskyy, this can be achieved thanks to coordination and U.S. leadership.

"We will always remember the contribution Germany made to strengthening the Ukrainian air shield and, most importantly, to protecting thousands of people. We are seeing how we can increase interaction in this direction. We will work," the president added.

Tags: #scholz #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

16:57 05.03.2025
Zelenskyy tells Slovenian PM plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine to be prepared in coming weeks

Zelenskyy tells Slovenian PM plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine to be prepared in coming weeks

12:18 05.03.2025
Merz to hold talks with Scholz on allocating EUR 3 bln of additional aid to Ukraine

Merz to hold talks with Scholz on allocating EUR 3 bln of additional aid to Ukraine

09:21 05.03.2025
Starmer and Macron plan to travel to USA with Zelenskyy next week

Starmer and Macron plan to travel to USA with Zelenskyy next week

20:47 04.03.2025
Zelenskyy on European Commission's decision to protect Europe: For us, this is primarily additional air defense

Zelenskyy on European Commission's decision to protect Europe: For us, this is primarily additional air defense

20:23 04.03.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Defense Minister, intelligence chiefs to obtain official info on aid from USA

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Minister, intelligence chiefs to obtain official info on aid from USA

19:38 04.03.2025
Zelenskyy - Plenković: Action plan for bringing peace closer to be ready soon

Zelenskyy - Plenković: Action plan for bringing peace closer to be ready soon

18:16 04.03.2025
Zelenskyy: My team and I ready to work under of President Trump strong leadership

Zelenskyy: My team and I ready to work under of President Trump strong leadership

17:00 04.03.2025
Zelenskyy's rating in Ukraine 44%, Zaluzhny 21%, Poroshenko 10% – Europe Elects

Zelenskyy's rating in Ukraine 44%, Zaluzhny 21%, Poroshenko 10% – Europe Elects

10:06 04.03.2025
Zelenskyy: To bring peace and decades of tranquillity closer, Ukraine, Europe and US need to act constructively

Zelenskyy: To bring peace and decades of tranquillity closer, Ukraine, Europe and US need to act constructively

21:01 03.03.2025
Zelenskyy briefs Baltic leaders on yesterday's summit

Zelenskyy briefs Baltic leaders on yesterday's summit

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy tells Slovenian PM plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine to be prepared in coming weeks

USA may resume aid to Ukraine if confidence-building measures taken – Volz

One person killed in Odesa due to Russian UAV attack

Some 115 Russian UAVs shot down overnight

If Russia wants to end the war, it must stop daily shelling – Yermak

LATEST

Kyiv officially applies for status of UNESCO City of Music

USA may resume aid to Ukraine if confidence-building measures taken – Volz

Poroshenko presents security strategy for Ukraine, EU to EPP leaders, European Parliament deputies

More than 7,000 bodies of Ukrainian defenders returned – Yusov

Defense Ministry modernizing defense procurement in accordance with NATO standards

Drone coalition receives over EUR 2 bln in partner assistance during year of operations – Defense Ministry

Some 3,000 residents remain in Pokrovsk, people being evacuated

Invaders lose 1,250 servicemen in past day

NATO foreign ministers to meet on April 3-4

One person killed in Odesa due to Russian UAV attack

AD