Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss vision of future security architecture

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed with him the vision of future security architecture.

"Had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. A frank dialogue on many issues and our vision of future security architecture. We count on the unity of Europe around Ukraine and are working for this," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He emphasized that "we all want a secure future for our people," and not a temporary ceasefire, but an end to the war forever.

According to Zelenskyy, this can be achieved thanks to coordination and U.S. leadership.

"We will always remember the contribution Germany made to strengthening the Ukrainian air shield and, most importantly, to protecting thousands of people. We are seeing how we can increase interaction in this direction. We will work," the president added.