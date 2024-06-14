Facts

21:14 14.06.2024

Since midnight, 71 clashes noticed at front, 36 killed in Kurakhiv direction, 60 occupiers wounded – AFU General Staff

2 min read
The number of military clashes along the entire front line of the Russian-Ukrainian war since the beginning of the day has increased to 71 as of 19:00, according to operational information on the Russian invasion published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, most of the fighting took place in Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv directions. In Pokrovsk direction there were 24 clashes, 14 were repulsed, ten are still ongoing in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sokil and Novopokrovske.

In Kurakhiv direction, the total number of attacks increased to 15, some 12 assault actions of the Russian invaders were repelled, three continue at Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka. "Today, preliminary, our soldiers have already wounded 60 and eliminated 36 occupiers. Two enemy tanks, an armored combat vehicle, two vehicles and a UAV ground control station were destroyed. Three enemy vehicles and four tanks were damaged," according to the report.

In Kupiansk direction, the number of military clashes increased to nine, eight of them were successfully repulsed, and another continues in Pischane area. In Lyman direction, the number of military clashes has reached seven, two of which continue in the areas of Hrekivka and Nevske. In the northern direction, three attempts by the invaders to improve the tactical position near Rozdolivka were repulsed during the day. In other directions – without any significant changes.

As of 16:00, some 60 clashes were reported, including 22 in Pokrovsk direction.

Tags: #general_staff

