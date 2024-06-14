Facts

17:20 14.06.2024

Govt proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve Ukraine's withdrawal from CIS agreement on priority measures to protect victims of armed conflicts

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has proposed that the Verkhovna Rada approve Ukraine's withdrawal from the 1993 agreement within the CIS on first-priority measures for the protection of victims of armed conflicts.

"According to the document, the participating states agreed to cooperate in the field of preventing violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in regions of armed conflicts on the territory of the former USSR," the press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine said.

According to the ministry, this decision was made due to the fact that Russia is grossly violating the norms of international humanitarian law on the territory of Ukraine, in particular, deliberately destroying civilian objects and killing civilians.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #cabinet_of_ministers

