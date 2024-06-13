Ukraine to receive 152 mm shells worth more than EUR 350 mln through IFU

The International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) will provide a new package of military assistance worth more than EUR 350 million.

As reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, the support is aimed at supplying 152 mm artillery shells to Ukraine.

“For security reasons, the Ministry of Defense does not provide information on the exact number of 152 mm shells and the timing of ammunition delivery. This is one of the largest IFU orders from the international arms industry,” the message says.

IFU was founded by nine countries: the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on the social network X, thanked the partners for their support, calling this decision an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capability.