Facts

20:27 13.06.2024

Ukraine to receive 152 mm shells worth more than EUR 350 mln through IFU

1 min read
Ukraine to receive 152 mm shells worth more than EUR 350 mln through IFU

The International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) will provide a new package of military assistance worth more than EUR 350 million.

As reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, the support is aimed at supplying 152 mm artillery shells to Ukraine.

“For security reasons, the Ministry of Defense does not provide information on the exact number of 152 mm shells and the timing of ammunition delivery. This is one of the largest IFU orders from the international arms industry,” the message says.

IFU was founded by nine countries: the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on the social network X, thanked the partners for their support, calling this decision an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capability.

Tags: #assistance #ammunition #fund

MORE ABOUT

18:10 10.06.2024
Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross providing primary medical care in remote areas of Prykarpattia region

Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross providing primary medical care in remote areas of Prykarpattia region

21:08 07.06.2024
France starts supplies of Mirage-2000 aircraft to Ukraine, to train personnel of one brigade – Macron at meeting with Zelenskyy

France starts supplies of Mirage-2000 aircraft to Ukraine, to train personnel of one brigade – Macron at meeting with Zelenskyy

16:07 28.05.2024
Sweden allotting $61.6 mln to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Sweden allotting $61.6 mln to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure

09:55 24.05.2024
International Fund for Ukraine announces purchase of EUR 175 mln worth of equipment for Ukrainian forces

International Fund for Ukraine announces purchase of EUR 175 mln worth of equipment for Ukrainian forces

19:44 16.05.2024
Danish MFA announces new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth EUR 750 mln

Danish MFA announces new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth EUR 750 mln

16:57 11.05.2024
UK Ministry of Defence announces transfer of 4 mln round of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, 400 vehicles to Ukraine

UK Ministry of Defence announces transfer of 4 mln round of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, 400 vehicles to Ukraine

11:17 26.04.2024
USA starts supplying ammunition to Ukraine – Pentagon

USA starts supplying ammunition to Ukraine – Pentagon

19:00 25.04.2024
URCS volunteers working at HQ for elimination of consequences of Russian missile strike in Smila

URCS volunteers working at HQ for elimination of consequences of Russian missile strike in Smila

09:41 24.04.2024
Biden to urgently sign Ukraine aid legislation to begin sending weapons, equipment this week

Biden to urgently sign Ukraine aid legislation to begin sending weapons, equipment this week

11:34 23.04.2024
URCS volunteers helping victims in Odesa from Russian shahed attack

URCS volunteers helping victims in Odesa from Russian shahed attack

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Kishida sign Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine, Japanese Govt

Zelenskyy takes part in G7 Summit in Italy

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate more than $98 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Majority of Ukrainians think Russia's goal in war is extermination of Ukrainian nation – KIIS survey

Ukraine to receive $50 bln of interest from frozen Russian assets – German Finance Minister

LATEST

Canada introduces new sanctions against Russian individuals, legal entities

NSDC Secretary on initiative of Brazil and China: Intl law the only basis for just peace

Austin: World countries' work in Ramstein group signals that Ukraine matters

Strengthening defense lines, effective use of weapons, mobilization in Ukraine will have rather significant impact on battlefield

Zelenskyy at G7 summit calls for support for plan to use Russian assets

Intl humanitarian law requires reboot on child protection issues

Zelenskyy, Italian PM discuss air defense for Ukraine, projects to restore Odesa, its region

Zelenskyy, Kishida sign Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine, Japanese Govt

Zelenskyy takes part in G7 Summit in Italy

Situation in Kharkiv region stabilized, Ukrainians effectively strengthening their defensive lines – General Brown

AD
AD
AD
AD