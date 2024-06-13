Zelenskyy at G7 summit calls for support for plan to use Russian assets

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the member countries of the G7 to support the plan for using the proceeds from Russia's frozen assets and to develop a mechanism for their confiscation in the future, according to the presidential website.

"It will be fair that Russia pays for the damage caused by the Russian war. I ask you to support a plan to use Russian assets that will quickly provide Ukraine with $50 billion. You are all informed of the details. This is an absolutely workable plan. And this is money that should work both to support defense and for reconstruction," Zelenskyy said, speaking at the G7 summit in Italy on Thursday.

"We must also create a working mechanism for the seizure of Russia's frozen assets worth $300 billion – we must teach states that support terror that they will pay for it," the head of the Ukrainian state said.