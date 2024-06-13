Facts

20:19 13.06.2024

Zelenskyy at G7 summit calls for support for plan to use Russian assets

1 min read
Zelenskyy at G7 summit calls for support for plan to use Russian assets
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the member countries of the G7 to support the plan for using the proceeds from Russia's frozen assets and to develop a mechanism for their confiscation in the future, according to the presidential website.

"It will be fair that Russia pays for the damage caused by the Russian war. I ask you to support a plan to use Russian assets that will quickly provide Ukraine with $50 billion. You are all informed of the details. This is an absolutely workable plan. And this is money that should work both to support defense and for reconstruction," Zelenskyy said, speaking at the G7 summit in Italy on Thursday.

"We must also create a working mechanism for the seizure of Russia's frozen assets worth $300 billion – we must teach states that support terror that they will pay for it," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

Tags: #president #russia #assets #g7

MORE ABOUT

20:38 13.06.2024
NSDC Secretary on initiative of Brazil and China: Intl law the only basis for just peace

NSDC Secretary on initiative of Brazil and China: Intl law the only basis for just peace

19:28 13.06.2024
Zelenskyy, Italian PM discuss air defense for Ukraine, projects to restore Odesa, its region

Zelenskyy, Italian PM discuss air defense for Ukraine, projects to restore Odesa, its region

18:33 13.06.2024
Zelenskyy takes part in G7 Summit in Italy

Zelenskyy takes part in G7 Summit in Italy

15:26 13.06.2024
Ukraine to receive $50 bln of interest from frozen Russian assets – German Finance Minister

Ukraine to receive $50 bln of interest from frozen Russian assets – German Finance Minister

12:31 13.06.2024
Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with USA, Japan on sidelines of G7 summit in Italy

Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with USA, Japan on sidelines of G7 summit in Italy

09:41 13.06.2024
G7 agrees to unlock $50 bln from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine by late 2024

G7 agrees to unlock $50 bln from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine by late 2024

20:52 11.06.2024
UK Secretary calls for use of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, cutting off Russian gas supplies to Europe

UK Secretary calls for use of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, cutting off Russian gas supplies to Europe

19:17 11.06.2024
Every Russian asset that can be brought in to restore Ukraine must be used without any compromise with aggressor – Zelenskyy

Every Russian asset that can be brought in to restore Ukraine must be used without any compromise with aggressor – Zelenskyy

20:55 07.06.2024
Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

19:06 07.06.2024
Zelenskyy meets with heads of number of leading French companies

Zelenskyy meets with heads of number of leading French companies

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Kishida sign Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine, Japanese Govt

Zelenskyy takes part in G7 Summit in Italy

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate more than $98 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Majority of Ukrainians think Russia's goal in war is extermination of Ukrainian nation – KIIS survey

Ukraine to receive $50 bln of interest from frozen Russian assets – German Finance Minister

LATEST

Canada introduces new sanctions against Russian individuals, legal entities

Austin: World countries' work in Ramstein group signals that Ukraine matters

Ukraine to receive 152 mm shells worth more than EUR 350 mln through IFU

Strengthening defense lines, effective use of weapons, mobilization in Ukraine will have rather significant impact on battlefield

Intl humanitarian law requires reboot on child protection issues

Zelenskyy, Kishida sign Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine, Japanese Govt

Situation in Kharkiv region stabilized, Ukrainians effectively strengthening their defensive lines – General Brown

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate more than $98 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Majority of Ukrainians think Russia's goal in war is extermination of Ukrainian nation – KIIS survey

Stoltenberg about new NATO special envoy post in Ukraine: We already have office in Kyiv, its format can be adapted

AD
AD
AD
AD