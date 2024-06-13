Facts

10:56 13.06.2024

Great Britain at G7 summit to announce allocation of over $300 mln for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G7 summit in Italy will announce the allocation of aid to Ukraine in the amount of GBP 242 million (about $309 million), according to the British government website.

"At the Summit, the Prime Minister will announce up to GBP 242 million in bilateral assistance to Ukraine, to support immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs, and lay the foundations for longer term economic and social recovery and reconstruction," the report notes.

"This funding demonstrates the UK's continued international solidarity with Ukraine, and our flexibility in responding to immediate needs created by Russian aggression," the British government stressed.

"Critical energy infrastructure, for example, has suffered from an intense Russian missile and bombing campaign over the past few months," the report notes.

The government's press service noted that the prime minister's priority at the summit will be to work with partners to agree on a way to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

It is noted that the value of assets located in G7 jurisdictions is $285 billion.

It is also reported that the UK has become the first country to introduce legislation allowing sanctions to remain in place until Russia pays for the damage it has caused.

"We must be decisive and creative in our efforts to support Ukraine and end Putin's illegal war at this critical moment. The UK remains at the forefront of the international response as we have been from the outset. We must move from 'as long as it takes' to 'whatever it takes' if we are to end this illegal war," the press service quotes Sunak as saying.

The government also recalled that the UK had currently allocated almost GBP 12.7 billion in military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine and had often been the first to provide vital lethal assistance - from Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Challenger 2 tanks.

Tags: #great_britain #g7

