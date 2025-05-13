Poroshenko discusses situation on front, talks on ending war with ambassadors of G7, EU countries

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org

MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko held a meeting with ambassadors of the G7 countries and the European Union in Ukraine at the initiative of the G7 chairing Canada and discussed with them the issues of negotiations on ending the war and achieving peace, the political force's website reported on Tuesday.

"Important attention was paid to the situation on the front and the latest developments in the negotiation process to end the war and achieve a just peace in Ukraine. I noted the critical need for joint actions by Ukraine and its allies. I thanked France, Great Britain and Germany for their leadership in the Coalition of the Willing and for facilitating the coordination of positions between Europe and the United States on ways to implement peace initiatives," Poroshenko said.

He also emphasized the principled "red lines" for Ukrainian society, which are crucial for achieving a just peace. "I emphasized that Ukraine needs a just peace, not capitulation or rewarding the aggressor. The free world must show its strength and commitment to the principles of international law and the rule of law," the politician noted.

Poroshenko also emphasized that "democracy should not become a victim of geopolitical processes" and called on international partners to help preserve and strengthen democratic institutions in Ukraine.