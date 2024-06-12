Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

Six people were killed and eleven people were wounded as a result of Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih, all necessary services are working at the scene, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Russia's missile strike against Kryvy Rih. As of the moment, eleven people were wounded and six were killed. My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. All necessary services are working on the spot," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The head of state emphasized that modern air defense systems are capable of "providing maximum protection for people, our cities, and our positions."

"And we need them as much as possible," Zelenskyy said.