Rear logistics operator concludes contracts on food products supply for AFU for second half of year worth UAH 17 bln

The State Rear Logistics Operator has concluded agreements with suppliers to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with food for the second half of the year worth more than UAH 17 billion, with an average cost of a set of UAH 109.22, the company's press service said.

"Based on the results of the tenders for ProZorro, seven suppliers were selected whose proposal was the most economically advantageous," the operator said.

Among the winners of the tenders is the United Food Group consortium, which was created as part of the support of the Made in Ukraine economic platform. It will ensure the supply of products in Rivne, Lviv, Kyiv regions and Kyiv.

Grandpri LTD LLC, a local supplier from Odesa region, will work in Kirovograd, Odesa and Donetsk regions; Trade Granit Invest LLC in Ternopil and Vinnytsia regions; Busky Canning LLC in Volyn, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia regions, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions; Mit Prom LLC in Cherkasy, ​​Kharkiv and Zaporizhia regions, Okhtyrka Miasoprodukt LLC in Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regions; Asics Group LLC in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The operator also said that after the contract signing stage and before placing orders, it has added the ability to check the supplier's ability to fulfill the order. This check includes monitoring the readiness of warehouses, the availability of the required amount of transport and qualified personnel.

In addition, the contracted supplier must confirm that it has subcontracted existing companies with which it will jointly fulfill all delivery conditions.

"If the inspection reveals minor inconsistencies with the contract requirements, the supplier will have several days to eliminate them. If these inconsistencies are critical, the operator will contract another supplier," the company said.

The State Rear Logistics Operator expects to receive the first deliveries of food products for the second half of the year in July.