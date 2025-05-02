Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:57 02.05.2025

Manufacturers of 25 more products to join localization policy – MP

2 min read

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development approved with comments the proposal of the Ministry of Economy to expand localization in public procurement for another 25 products, said Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevsky.

In particular, the localization requirement is proposed to be extended to light industry products, including uniforms, as well as elevators, tractors, lighting equipment, cables, traffic lights, metal structures and large-diameter pipes.

"Currently, the law on public procurement extends the localization requirement to 103 goods from four categories: railway transport, urban transport, municipal equipment, energy equipment," he recalled on Facebook, adding that the government and the Rada's economic committee are applying the localization expansion procedure for the first time.

The initiative will enter into legal force after the adoption of a relevant government resolution.

The current legislation on public procurement allows the Cabinet of Ministers to expand the list of goods subject to the localization requirement, subject to approval by the relevant Verkhovna Rada committee.

In 2025, the localization level is required at 25%, and in the future, this indicator will increase annually by 5% until it reaches 40%.

The localization requirement does not apply to goods originating from the EU, the USA, the UK and other countries that are signatories to the GPA agreement.

"In wartime, localization has solved the issue of survival and development for entire sectors of the Ukrainian economy, including the production of public transport, municipal equipment and attachments for it, fire and rescue vehicles, and others. Behind them stand tens of thousands of workers and their families who remained in Ukraine during the war," the MP emphasized.

