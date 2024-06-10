Facts

18:35 10.06.2024

Shmyhal discusses joint defense production, technology exchange with Minister of Defense of Netherlands

1 min read

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has held a conversation with Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, during which the parties discussed joint defense production and technology exchange.

"First of all, I thanked for the support in strengthening the Ukrainian air defense. He noted the initiative of the Netherlands to jointly supply Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine with partners. We also expect the early transfer of F-16 aircraft, which will help protect people and infrastructure," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

The parties also discussed the Peace Summit in Switzerland and the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine. "We rely on the active advocacy of the Netherlands in further work with key partners of the Alliance regarding the comprehensive support of our state," he concluded.

Tags: #netherlands #defense

