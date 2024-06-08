Zelenskyy shares with Biden frank assessment of what happening at front – White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared with U.S. President Joe Biden a frank assessment of the situation on the battlefield, White House adviser John Kirby said, commenting on the meeting of heads of state that took place in Paris on June 7.

"He shared a very frank assessment with President Biden about what's going on and the pressure that they (the Armed Forces of Ukraine) remain under, particularly in the east, in the Donbas," Kirby said, emphasizing that he would not go into detail so as not to complicate Ukraine's defense on the battlefield.

At the same time, the White House adviser noted, it is safe to say that, given the military assistance received from the United States, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to prevent the advance of Russian troops, especially around Kharkiv.

"The Russians really have kind of stalled out up there; it's basically — their advance on Kharkiv is all but over because they ran into the first line of defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and basically stopped, if not pulled back, some units. Now, I say that with a dose of humility, because, you know, the enemy gets a vote. And right now, it certainly appears that they've stalled out. But we can't, nor will the Ukrainians, you know, take anything for granted. They want to be able to not just stop the Russians but push the Russians back," Kirby said.

The White House adviser also emphasized that "the President, as you heard publicly, and he certainly did this privately, assured President Zelenskyy that they'll continue to have our support."