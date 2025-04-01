Poroshenko hands over first batch of fiber-optic drones to front

Member of Parliament, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko is sending the first batch of fiber-optic drones to the front, work on which began last fall, the political force's website reported on Tuesday.

"This is the fruit of our work, which we began back in September-October last year. There are 10 km of fiber optics here. And here are our first 50 drones on fiber optics ... We connect either to the control panel or to the ground station, we attach the munition here - and not a single Russian electronic warfare system will stop this weapon of revenge," Poroshenko said.

He noted that he was doing everything possible to reduce the cost of production. "So far we have managed to stay within UAH 27,000," the deputy said.

Poroshenko also said that he spent a significant share of the declared UAH 4 billion of income for last year on military developments and the purchase of equipment for the Defense Forces. "Of this income, UAH 1.6 billion is funds that are being returned from military government bonds. That is, these are funds that belonged to me when I invested them in military bonds, and they were simply returned by the state. Expenditures on the Poroshenko Charitable Foundation in 2024 amounted to almost UAH 2.1 billion. I spent 90% of what I received on the army," he said.

As reported, developers from the Brave1 defense technology support cluster conducted a large-scale test of fiber-optic FPV drones capable of covering a distance of more than 20 km, with more than 15 UAV manufacturers participating, Brave1's service reported on Tuesday.

Fiber optic drones are currently one of the most popular types of drones on the front lines due to their invulnerability to electronic warfare. They are actively used by such combat units as the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems Achilles, the 3rd separate assault brigade, Birds of Magyar and many others.

As the developers noted, fiber-optic communication is also important for ground robots. Therefore, the event was also attended by seven manufacturers of ground robotic complexes (GRC) on fiber optics, who conducted a test run.