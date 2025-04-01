Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:15 01.04.2025

Poroshenko hands over first batch of fiber-optic drones to front

2 min read

Member of Parliament, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko is sending the first batch of fiber-optic drones to the front, work on which began last fall, the political force's website reported on Tuesday.

"This is the fruit of our work, which we began back in September-October last year. There are 10 km of fiber optics here. And here are our first 50 drones on fiber optics ... We connect either to the control panel or to the ground station, we attach the munition here - and not a single Russian electronic warfare system will stop this weapon of revenge," Poroshenko said.

He noted that he was doing everything possible to reduce the cost of production. "So far we have managed to stay within UAH 27,000," the deputy said.

Poroshenko also said that he spent a significant share of the declared UAH 4 billion of income for last year on military developments and the purchase of equipment for the Defense Forces. "Of this income, UAH 1.6 billion is funds that are being returned from military government bonds. That is, these are funds that belonged to me when I invested them in military bonds, and they were simply returned by the state. Expenditures on the Poroshenko Charitable Foundation in 2024 amounted to almost UAH 2.1 billion. I spent 90% of what I received on the army," he said.

As reported, developers from the Brave1 defense technology support cluster conducted a large-scale test of fiber-optic FPV drones capable of covering a distance of more than 20 km, with more than 15 UAV manufacturers participating, Brave1's service reported on Tuesday.

Fiber optic drones are currently one of the most popular types of drones on the front lines due to their invulnerability to electronic warfare. They are actively used by such combat units as the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems Achilles, the 3rd separate assault brigade, Birds of Magyar and many others.

As the developers noted, fiber-optic communication is also important for ground robots. Therefore, the event was also attended by seven manufacturers of ground robotic complexes (GRC) on fiber optics, who conducted a test run.

HOT NEWS

NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces Friday meeting with military allies ready for deployment

Number of front clashes in March decreased by quarter compared to February, but number of shellings significantly increased

Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

Russia begins illegal conscription of Ukrainians into armed forces in occupied territories of Ukraine – MFA

LATEST

NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

Japan to transfer vehicles to Ukraine, continue to receive Ukrainian military personnel for treatment

Zelenskyy announces Friday meeting with military allies ready for deployment

Latvia sends another 1,500 UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

Baerbock: The one who wants peace must first return kidnapped Ukrainian children

Curfew duration in Kherson, its region reduced – authorities

Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

Developers from Brave1 conduct first tests of FPV drones on fiber optics with range of over 20 km in Ukraine

Three civilians, incl 5-year-old child, killed in Kyiv in March by enemy attacks, 10 injured – city administration

Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

AD
AD
Empire School
AD