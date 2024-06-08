Facts

11:47 08.06.2024

Zelenskyy discusses with Macron situation on battlefield, possibility of countering Russia

3 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the possibilities of countering the Russian attempt to expand military operations.

"Today we discussed the situation on the battlefield with Mr. President in detail. We discussed Russian attempts to expand the war, as well as our ability to counter them. I thank France and all partners for an important step for our security - the ability to destroy Russian weapons and positions from which they simply hit our cities, in particular Kharkiv. It is precisely such bold anti-terrorism steps that are needed in the future - Putin must feel that his capabilities are limited," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Macron on Friday evening in France.

He also noted economic cooperation with France and agreements on joint production of weapons. "Today there are signed agreements on this matter, and more agreements will be signed, and among other things, we agreed to open... in Ukraine an office of KNDS, a French company, together with which we will produce ammunition for 155-caliber artillery in Ukraine," said the head of the Ukrainian state.

Zelenskyy also noted France's support for Ukraine's European integration and the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. "We are now preparing for a decision that should be made in June - a decision on the actual start of accession negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union. We have the support of France - thank you. And we discussed the preparation of the Peace Summit and France's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula... I am grateful to you, Emanuel, for the fact that you will be at the Summit, and in addition, the French leadership is helping to implement the points of the Peace Formula, in particular the point on radiation and nuclear safety," said the President of Ukraine.

He thanked Macron for the invitation to visit France and for the assistance provided to Ukraine and Ukrainians. "This assistance is an obvious defense of our entire Europe - everything that we value and that we want to pass on to the next generations of Europeans... The battle for Europe is still ongoing. The future of our peoples is still not determined. This is what all of us have to do - Ukraine, France, our allies. Europe must remain a space of peace, a space of freedom, not the violence or hatred that regimes like the Russian one spread. We can ensure this," Zelenskyy said.

