Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:55 29.04.2025

Economic partnership agreement with USA could be beneficial for Ukraine and America – Zelenskyy

The Economic Partnership Agreement with the United States has become more equal and may become beneficial for Ukraine and the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Today, our government officials – Ukraine’s representatives in the negotiations with the United States on the economic partnership agreement – also delivered their reports. The document has become significantly stronger – equitable – and can be beneficial for both of our nations, for Ukraine and for America,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

In addition, the president held a meeting with diplomats yesterday. According to him, Ukraine is preparing meetings and negotiations with partners, and Ukraine's participation in necessary summits is also planned.

“The priority is clear – air defense, security for our people, support for Ukraine, and support for diplomacy – so that Russia loses the ability to prolong the war,” the president added.

