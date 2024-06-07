Facts

21:08 07.06.2024

France starts supplies of Mirage-2000 aircraft to Ukraine, to train personnel of one brigade – Macron at meeting with Zelenskyy

1 min read
France starts supplies of Mirage-2000 aircraft to Ukraine, to train personnel of one brigade – Macron at meeting with Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/EmmanuelMacron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the start of deliveries to Ukraine of the first series of Mirage-2000 aircraft, the start of training for pilots and mechanics of these aircraft, as well as a full course of training for personnel of one military brigade.

"We are announcing the delivery of the first series of Mirage-2000 aircraft and the beginning of training of attack pilots and mechanics to service these aircraft. We have decided that France will staff and train a full brigade as part of efforts to regenerate Ukrainian forces," Macron said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Friday evening.

In addition, he said "all the equipment that was transferred [to Ukraine] in particular, Scalp missiles, A2SM surface-to-air bombs, is what helped change the situation in Ukraine on the battlefield."

Macron also announced a project to organize the production of ammunition in Ukraine with the participation of a French company.

Tags: #assistance #training #france #military

