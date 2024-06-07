Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

During a working visit to Paris, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joseph Biden, who also arrived on a visit.

"We discussed the defensive capabilities of Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield, preparations for the signing of a bilateral security agreement," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel following a meeting with the authoritative leader.

Thus, according to the President of Ukraine, "to effectively protect against daily Russian terror, Ukraine must provide the opportunity to strike military opponents on Russian territory."

"It is also important to strengthen the defense of our Kharkiv region and speed up the supply of the U.S. weapons," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine. "Every nation needs this to feel that we are not alone – we are with you, with our strategic partner. We appreciate the United States' leadership support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula."

Earlier on Friday, U.S. President Biden announced a new aid package for the community in the amount of $225 million.