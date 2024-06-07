Facts

15:32 07.06.2024

Biden, during meeting with Zelenskyy, announces new aid to Ukraine worth $225 mln

President Joe Biden, during a meeting in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced new U.S. aid in the amount of $225 million.

Biden met with Zelenskyy to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine in its efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression, according to a post on the White House website.

"The leaders discussed the state of the war and Ukraine’s urgent assistance needs. The President announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine, which is valued at $225 million and includes air defense interceptors, artillery ammunition, and other critical capabilities," the White House said in the statement.

It is noted that this is the sixth security assistance package announced by the United States since President Biden signed additional funding.

The Presidents also discussed the upcoming Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland, where Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will represent the United States in support of Ukraine's desire for a just and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter, including the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Biden said the U.S. support for Ukraine is unshakable. The leaders pledged to meet again at the upcoming G7 summit in Italy to continue discussions.

According to the French publication Le Monde, Biden also made a public apology to President Zelenskyy for the months-long delay of U.S. military assistance, which allowed Russia to achieve success on the battlefield.

Biden said the United States supports Ukraine in the long term.

"We're still in, completely, totally," he said.

