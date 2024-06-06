Facts

19:12 06.06.2024

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces attack 12 enemy concentration sites

Since the beginning of the current day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and units of the missile forces have struck 12 areas of concentration of the occupiers' manpower, an area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, two UAV control points and a radar station.

"On this day, Air forces and missile troops and artillery hit 12 areas of concentration of occupiers' manpower, an area of concentration of military equipment, two UAV control points and a radar station," the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 23:00 of Wednesday posted on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

 

