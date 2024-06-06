Facts

Syrsky: Our main task is to make military command system more effective

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, spoke about measures to create an effective management structure and functioning of the Ukrainian army for the period before joining NATO.

"The war does not prevent changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

According to him, the AFU is currently continuing to improve the structure of military administration. "Our main task is to make the military command system more effective and eliminate duplication of functions. These activities are carried out as part of the implementation of the strategy for the development of types and individual branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2035. For the first time, we are planning for a decade ahead," he said.

"In the same context, the formation of forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being carried out," Syrsky stressed.

"In addition," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, "the optimization of the staffing structure of the General Staff units continues. In particular, there is a decrease in their number and getting rid of unusual functions. Thanks to this, the military authorities that command troops in combat areas have already been strengthened."

"Our goal, despite Russian aggression, is to create a promising structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the period before joining NATO," concluded Syrsky.

Tags: #syrsky

