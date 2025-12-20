Ukraine, USA discuss issue of election security; they know how to help us – Zelenskyy

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

The United States can ensure the security of elections in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Security is something we have already talked about with our American partners, they have raised this issue. I think if they raise it, it means they know how to help us ensure safe elections – this could, first of all, be a ceasefire, or an end to the war, or a ceasefire at least for the duration of the elections," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro on Saturday in Kyiv.

The president also stressed the importance of voting in the elections for servicemen who defend the state.

In addition, he raised the issue of the possibility of voting for Ukrainians who are abroad: "those who are not in Ukraine can come, if it is safe, or abroad."

"Of course, in today’s situation, if or when we reach the elections, there will be a certain complication due to the number of Ukrainians abroad. But there are all the tasks for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for this. They have already started to deal with this, they have contacts with our partners abroad. To do this, we need to approach the issue of branching out possible infrastructure abroad so that it is comfortable for voting. And in any case, citizens of Ukraine, I believe that when there is a proper security situation, and elections can only be held when there is security for their holding, then I think, a large number of Ukrainians from abroad will come to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The president stated the impossibility of organizing elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which are controlled by Russia, given the widespread practice in Russia itself of falsifying the results of the elections.

"Elections cannot break out in the territories not controlled by Ukraine, temporarily occupied, because it is clear how they will be held. Russia – it first talks about the result, even of its internal elections, and then they already count the votes," Zelenskyy said.