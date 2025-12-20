Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:58 20.12.2025

Ukraine, USA discuss issue of election security; they know how to help us – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine, USA discuss issue of election security; they know how to help us – Zelenskyy
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

The United States can ensure the security of elections in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Security is something we have already talked about with our American partners, they have raised this issue. I think if they raise it, it means they know how to help us ensure safe elections – this could, first of all, be a ceasefire, or an end to the war, or a ceasefire at least for the duration of the elections," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro on Saturday in Kyiv.

The president also stressed the importance of voting in the elections for servicemen who defend the state.

In addition, he raised the issue of the possibility of voting for Ukrainians who are abroad: "those who are not in Ukraine can come, if it is safe, or abroad."

"Of course, in today’s situation, if or when we reach the elections, there will be a certain complication due to the number of Ukrainians abroad. But there are all the tasks for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for this. They have already started to deal with this, they have contacts with our partners abroad. To do this, we need to approach the issue of branching out possible infrastructure abroad so that it is comfortable for voting. And in any case, citizens of Ukraine, I believe that when there is a proper security situation, and elections can only be held when there is security for their holding, then I think, a large number of Ukrainians from abroad will come to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The president stated the impossibility of organizing elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which are controlled by Russia, given the widespread practice in Russia itself of falsifying the results of the elections.

"Elections cannot break out in the territories not controlled by Ukraine, temporarily occupied, because it is clear how they will be held. Russia – it first talks about the result, even of its internal elections, and then they already count the votes," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #elections

MORE ABOUT

20:09 19.12.2025
Russia plans to let 5-10 mln Ukrainians in occupied territories vote

Russia plans to let 5-10 mln Ukrainians in occupied territories vote

11:06 19.12.2025
Elections for all branches of govt in event of ‘conditional peace’ could end in collapse – Arakhamia

Elections for all branches of govt in event of ‘conditional peace’ could end in collapse – Arakhamia

11:09 18.12.2025
Zelenskyy: At the request of the US, only presidential elections were considered, there is no consensus with Rada on online voting yet

Zelenskyy: At the request of the US, only presidential elections were considered, there is no consensus with Rada on online voting yet

21:14 11.12.2025
Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

13:52 11.12.2025
Elections require serious discussion across all government branches – Rada deputy speaker Korniyenko

Elections require serious discussion across all government branches – Rada deputy speaker Korniyenko

13:59 09.12.2025
Trump believes it's time to hold elections in Ukraine

Trump believes it's time to hold elections in Ukraine

18:17 07.11.2025
Yatsenyuk: Election talk now is irresponsible – for Ukraine and for politicians' careers

Yatsenyuk: Election talk now is irresponsible – for Ukraine and for politicians' careers

19:37 08.10.2025
Zaluzhny: I do not recognize any ideas of holding elections during war

Zaluzhny: I do not recognize any ideas of holding elections during war

09:02 29.09.2025
PAS confidently leads in Moldovan elections

PAS confidently leads in Moldovan elections

19:14 17.09.2025
Ukraine views Russia's actions ahead of Moldova's parliamentary elections as gross interference in its internal affairs – MFA

Ukraine views Russia's actions ahead of Moldova's parliamentary elections as gross interference in its internal affairs – MFA

HOT NEWS

PM: Portugal can deploy its forces in Ukraine, participate in peacekeeping missions, but today it's not yet foreseen

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on partnership in production of naval drones

Meeting with US, European allies in USA completed, further steps agreed – Umerov

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft hit at Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea – SBU

IAEA: Situation in Ukraine's power system at its worst since Sept 2024

LATEST

PM: Portugal can deploy its forces in Ukraine, participate in peacekeeping missions, but today it's not yet foreseen

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on partnership in production of naval drones

Marshal of Polish Sejm offers Zelenskyy assistance with elections – media

Johnson announces GBP 15 bln of frozen Russian assets in UK

Central Asia-Center main gas pipeline in Russia's Volgograd region failed

Zelenskyy: Japan's 2026 support for Ukraine nears $6 bln

Zelenskyy, Portuguese PM commemorate fallen soldiers in Kyiv

Poroshenko provided 24 brigades of the Defence Forces with tyres and mobile tyre fitting equipment

Meeting with US, European allies in USA completed, further steps agreed – Umerov

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft hit at Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea – SBU

AD
AD